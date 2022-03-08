TN's 2022-23 budget session on March 18

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's 2022-23 Budget session will presented on March 18 by Finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, and the agri-budget will be presented on March 19 by Agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam. Both the presentations will be in a paperless format.





The House would convene at the Assembly hall in the state Secretariat at 10 AM on March 18, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said in an official release.





The State Assembly Speaker M Appavu made the announcement at the Secretariat. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will decide the number of days the House will be in session, he added.





Appavu informed that the Question Hour would be telecast live.





Inputs from PTI