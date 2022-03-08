Jayalalithaa's death: Arumugasamy Commission summons OPS, Ilavarasi on March 21

Chennai :

To inquire the alleged suspicious death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Arumugasamy Commission, on Tuesday, issued summons to former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and J Ilavarasi, sister-in-law of ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikalato appear before the commission on March 21.





On the second day of inquiry, a team of Apollo doctors appeared before the commission. Replying on the treatment given to Jayalalithaa they said that despite best treatment, Jayalalithaa died of cardiac arrest. Following the inquiry, Raja Senthoor Pandian, counsel of Sasikala, said that the commission is likely to summon OPS after March 15.





However, sources inside the commission confirmed that summons were issued for OPS and Ilavarasi to appear on March 21. Already, OPS has been issued four summons and on two occasions OPS did not appear and on another two occasions Arumugasamy commission deferred the investigation.