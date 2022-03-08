Dalit youth Gokulraj murder case: All accused sentenced to life imprisonment

Chennai :

Madurai Special Court sentenced all 10 accused, including Yuvraj, to life imprisonment. The court last week convicted 10 of the 17 accused in the 2015 Salem Gokulraj murder case and acquitted five.





Gokul Raj, an engineering graduate, who was reportedly in love with a girl from a caste Hindu community, was murdered and his body was found abandoned on a railway track in Tiruchengode on June 24, 2015. The murder triggered widespread protests by Dalit outfits demanding stern action against such honour killings.





Following investigations, police arrested as many as 17 persons, including Yuvaraj, on charges of masterminding the murder.





Vishnupriya, the then Deputy SP of Tiruchengode division in Namakkal district, who was investigating the sensational murder case of Gokulraj, was found hanging in her quarters on September 18, 2015. She had allegedly taken the extreme step unable to withstand the pressure from senior police officials.