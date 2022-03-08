TET exam to be held after two years gap: More details here

Chennai :

After a gap of more than two years, the much expected Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN-TET) will be held this year. Due to the pandemic situation, the TET exams could not be conducted since 2020.





The Tamil Nadu Teacher’s Recruitment Board (TNTRB), the nodal agency of appointing teachers, in its notification, invited online applications from the teaching aspirants, who have to clear TET if they want to work in government schools.





According to the notification, the commencement of submission of the online application will begin from March 14 to April 13. Candidates should apply only through online mode in the TNTRB website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in





However, the recruitment board said that the date of TN-TET paper one and TN-TET paper two exams will be announced later.





Secondary grade teachers who take from Class one to Class 5 will appear for TN-TET paper-r 1 and graduate teachers who handle classes VI and above will have to write paper-II exam.





The TN-TET paper-I will have five subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language, English, Mathematics, and Environmental studies. Each subject will carry 30 marks.





Similarly, the TN-TET paper-II will have subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.





The TNTRB notification further said the TET examination will be held in all districts. The board reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of examination centres and to re-allot the candidates for administrative reasons. The examination centre will be informed in the hall ticket.





The last exams were conducted by TNTRB in 2019 where more than 5.42 lakh teaching aspirants appeared for the exam.