OPS demands all-party meeting, resolution in Assembly to stop Karnataka from constructing Mekedatu Dam

Chennai :

The AIADMK leader also asked to convene an Assembly session to pass a resolution to demand the Centre for rejecting Karnataka's proposal to construct the dam along the Cauvery river.





"Amid there was a case filed in the court, it was shocking to note that the Karnataka chief minister had announced to convene an all-party meeting for establishing the dam besides plans to pass a resolution to urge the Centre for giving permission to construct the dam," he added.





He also pointed out the recent Central Water Resources Minister's statement that the Union government will not interfere in the Mekedatu dam issue and it was up to both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to settle the matter.





Accusing the Karnataka government of not releasing the required Cauvery river water as per the Supreme Court order, Panneerselvam said "It also regretted to note that national parties in Tamil Nadu keeping silent on the issue and Karnataka's stance on the Cauvery water share was snatching the rights of our State."





Claiming that if the Karnataka government constructs the dam, the farmers, who were solely dependent on Cauvery river water, will be severely affected, the AIADMK coordinator said "At this situation, the Karnataka's move should be stopped and also there is no room for talks".





"Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene in this issue and should convene an all-party meeting and pass a resolution to ask the Union government to reject Karnataka's proposal for constructing Mekedatu dam," he said.