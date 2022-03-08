Jaya was ill before taking charge in 2016, say docs

Chennai :

According to Dr Babu Manohar, it was Dr Sivakumar, a relative of Jaya’s close aide VK Sasikala, who invited him to check the late chief minister. This was after the Assembly election but before she took charge for the second consecutive time, he said. Sources in the commission said the doctor said Jaya was suffering from dizziness and couldn’t walk on her own.





Dr Manohar said he advised her to take rest but Jaya declined citing hectic work and increased responsibility. He also told the commission that he had prescribed medicines and physical workout to Jayalalithaa, sources added.





Another doctor Arulselvam, also from Apollo, backed his colleague’s version. Like Dr Manohar, he too had found Jaya to be unwell before even taking charge as the chief minister in 2016. He added that after checking Jaya’s health condition, he had prescribed her medicines.





Later during the cross-examination, Sasikala’s counsel Raja Senthoor Pandian asked the doctors about the nature of her illness before she was admitted to the hospital. He added that the commission has already recorded that a team of 20 doctors were taking care of her health before hospitalisation, of whom 10 were from Apollo.





The commission, which was formed to probe the allegations surrounding Jaya’s death, had summoned all the 10 doctors from the hospital about three years ago. But based on the petition filed by Sasikala’s counsel, they were summoned again. On Monday, the first day cross examination, five doctors were summoned while the remaining five are scheduled to appear on Tuesday.