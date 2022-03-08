Thanjavur gets 1st rural ‘smart anganwadi’, Minister promises to replicate it across TN

Tanjore :

Anganwadis that lack adequate facilities will soon be a thing of the past if what Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi proposed on Monday is put into action. Inaugurating the State’s “first rural smart anganwadi” and a dedicated library building for the primary school students in Thanjavur, the minister said since privately-run centres come at a price, and are out of bounds for the low-income families, the model will be replicated across the State, in a phased manner, to provide activity-based learning to children.





According to officials, the smart anganwadi centre was constructed at a cost of Rs 12.30 lakh under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at Thozhagiripatti village at Kurungulam west panchayat where as many as 47 children are on rolls. The centre has three classrooms with tools for activity-based learning to ensure the children enjoy their learning process. The smart anganwadi centre would help the children learn both the English and Tamil alphabets. This apart, smart boards are also established to develop the pronunciation of particular words as well as nursery rhymes.





“This smart anganwadi, the brainchild of District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu in a rural area. I thank the officials who worked to materialise the plan,” said Mahesh Poyyamozhi adding these smart anganwadis would now be expanded across the State with the support of the Education department.





The library building, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.22 lakh for the students of Thozhagiri Panchayat Union Primary School where as many as 116 students are on roll between Classes 1 and 5, has been named Agaram Library and would have more than 1,000 books.





He said a detailed discussion would be made on the improvement of school libraries across the State with the Chief Educational Officers meeting scheduled on March 8. “The government is committed to improving the reading habit of the students”, the minister added.