Agricultural coolie arrested for sexually abusing Class 9 girl in Lalgudi

A 38-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act for sexually assaulting a Class 9 girl in Tiruchy on Monday.
Thiruchirapalli: Ravi Rajkumar, an agricultural coolie from Lalgudi had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who has been studying in Class 9. He had threatened the girl not to disclose it to her parents and warned her of dire consequences if she informed anyone. On Sunday, while the girl’s parents were returning home after their work in the field, Ravi Rajkumar was reportedly seen threatening the girl. On seeing her parents, he had escaped from the spot. Subsequently, the girl narrated the entire episode to her parents who lodged a complaint with the Lalgudi All Women Police who registered a case against Ravi Rajkumar under various IPC sections and Pocso Act. On Monday the police arrested him and remanded him under judicial custody.
