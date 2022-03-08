Nine, including 2 women, held for forcing 16-year-old girl into flesh trade

A girl was forced into flesh trade in Ariyalur and the police arrested six persons, including two women, on Sunday and three more early on Monday.
Vellore: Santha (28) from Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur took a 16-year-old girl for domestic work three months ago and later, sent her to Chandra of Keezhapazhuvur. The two women had offered sedative laced soft drinks to the girl after which she was forced into flesh trade. Since her physical condition had deteriorated, she was sent back to her parents to whom the girl narrated what happened to her. On Sunday, her parents took her to Jayankondam GH where she was found to be pregnant. They lodged a complaint with the police. Police found that the girl was forced into sex trade by a gang. Subsequently, the police arrested Santha, Chandra, Vinod (29) from Thanjavur, Prem (29) from V-Kaikatti, Balachandran (27), Dhanavel (45) from Senthurai. Early on Monday, police arrested Rajendran (62) Vetriselvan (37) and Deiveegan (44) in this connection.
Conversations