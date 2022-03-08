Kovai forest area gets 179.96 hectares more

Coimbatore :

The Collector has declared it as a reserve under provisions of Section 26 of Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882. The land is spread over in Thenkarai village in Perur Taluk under Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore forest division.





With the inclusion of this poramboke land, the forest cover in Coimbatore has increased to 1,23,444.83 hectares. Only in June, last year, 1,049.74 hectares were declared as reserve in the district.





The land, which was earlier under the control of the revenue department, has been made into a reserve with an aim to ensure unhindered movement of wild animals along the Western Ghats. Also, the move would help in propagating and developing the avifauna, flora and their environment, forests, said the order. As per the order by Collector, the land converted into reserve is located with its borders in patta lands of Pooluvapatti village in North and West, Boluvampatti reserve forest in the South and patta lands in the east of Thenkarai village.





Following its inclusion, the Forest Department is all set to carry out regular patrolling in the added areas too.