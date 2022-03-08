Delta experiences moderate to heavy rain due to depression

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, parts of Nagapattinam district witnessed heavy rain from Saturday late to Sunday evening. Vedaranyam, Velankanni and Thirupoondi received moderate rains due to the depression in Bay and the cautionary signal was hoisted at Nagapattinam port.





While Mayiladuthurai experienced heavy rain from Sunday evening, Sirkazhi was battered by very heavy downpour till Monday evening. Collector R Lalitha declared holiday for the schools till Class 8 on Monday.





Though Tiruvarur witnessed widespread rains, crops were not affected, said farmers. An average of 13.91 mm rainfall was recorded in Tiruvarur district with the maximum being 26.4 mm in Thiruthuraipoondi followed by Needamangalam with 22.4 mm. However, from Monday afternoon, there was a break from rain in the district.





Meanwhile, Tiruchy district witnessed widespread rains from Sunday night to Monday evening. Though it was moderate in the morning, showers continued to lash till evening.