Ready to sacrifice all my life and protect AIADMK, says Sasikala

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide and ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Monday said that she is ready to face and defeat any hindrances in her life to protect the party launched by late chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
Chennai: According to Sasikala, when she travelled to southern districts on a spiritual tour, thousands of AIADMK cadre had welcomed her with great enthusiasm and that had shown their expectations to retrieve the party. “I thank party workers for giving me a rousing welcome. I had seen MGR and Jayalalithaa in your eyes. You have expressed your expectations, that we should protect our party. I am ready to sacrifice all my life in the battle to protect the party,” Sasikala said in a statement. The former AIADMK general secretary further added that she is ready to face any consequences with a brave face to protect the party.
