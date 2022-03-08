Cancel Avinashi SIPCOT plan: Tirupur protesters

Coimbatore :

Hundreds of people from Thathanur, Pulipar, Punjai Thamaraikulam and neighbouring localities, along with farmers, took part in the massive demonstration. Farming is the main source of livelihood for more than 30,000 people residing in these areas. The villagers fear that setting up of an industrial park may result in pollution to the land, water and air. After marathon protests, it was announced in January last year that the SIPCOT will not be set up in the area. Yet, the officials have recently visited the locality to develop a blueprint to build a SIPCOT. “If the industrial park is set up, then farmers will be forced to quit farming due to pollution issues. Also, fertile lands will be taken over for the industrial park. Hence the government should issue a GO declaring that the project will not come up in the locality,” said S Muthusamy, a farmer from Thathanur village.





Collector S Vineeth held talks with them and assured them that SIPCOT will never come up in the area. The villagers then withdrew their protest, but met Minister MP Swaminathan to press their demands.