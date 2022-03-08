Sabarisan’s plea to drop defamation case dismissed

Chennai :

Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders rejecting the application of Sabarisan and directed him to file the counter in connection with the defamation suit filed by Pollachi Jayaraman.





The petitioner submitted that his name was wrongly added by Jayaraman based on a report that appeared in a newspaper pertaining to Pollachi sexual assault case.





“The name of the applicant has been improperly joined and further the plaint does not anywhere indicate that the presence of the applicant is necessary in order for this court to effectually and completely adjudicate upon and settle any question involved in the suit,” the petitioner’s affidavit read.





Pollachi Jayaraman filed the suit against then leader of the opposition and current Chief Minister MK Stalin, two weekly magazines, a private channel and Sabarisan stating that they have willfully dragged his name of the former into the Pollachi rape case.





Jayaraman filed the suit with a prayer seeking direction to the DMK president not to voice about the petitioner in the Pollachi sexual assault case and sought damage to the tune of Rs 1 crore.





On recording the submissions, the judge passed direction to file a response and adjourned the matter on March 23, 2022.