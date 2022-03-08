Ma Subramanian inaugurates liquid medical oxygen plant at RSRM Hospital

Chennai :

Health Minister said that the government had announced to install 3KL, 6KL, 9KL and liquid oxygen storage tanks in 42 hospitals at a cost of Rs 25 crore. As the hospital already has a 2KL, oxygen storage tank, an additional 4KL storage tank has been installed at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs. HCL, in association with EKAM Foundation, has provided medical assistance worth Rs 1.25 crore to the hospital.





He also inspected the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetrics and New born Care block built at a cost of Rs 12 crore and inaugurated the Well Baby Clinic for newborn care at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





Health minister announced that the government has also sanctioned another Rs. 20 crores to build 6 more floors for the benefit of downtrodden antenatal and postpartum women of North Chennai at the hospital. He instructed the PWD officials to lay the entire pathway leading to the hospital. Health Minister oversaw the functioning of the special clinics run at RSRM hospital, the Yoga centre for antenatal and postnatal mothers and a fully renovated Post Natal Depression Clinic.