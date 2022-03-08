Tasmac moves HC to set aside court order to shut all bars attached to shops

Chennai :

Tasmac, in its affidavit, claimed that as per the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending Rules, it has the right to grant a license to run liquor outlets and bars nearby.





“There was no prayer submitted by the petitioners challenging the right of the Tasmac in providing license to the bars attached to the liquor outlets. The original petitioners only wanted license from the Tasmac and merely challenged the tenders,” the Tasmac said in its affidavit.





Therefore, the direction of the single judge is unwanted and the judge’s observation that Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act 1937 does not apply to the process of providing licenses to the bars near the liquor outlets.





The appellant corporation further wanted to set aside the single judge’s order to proceed with the tender process for allocating the licenses to the applicants for running the bars.





Recently, Justice C Saravanan passed the orders to close the Tasmac bars stating that as per Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act 1937, the Tasmac has the only authority to sell liquor items.





The order was passed on a batch of petitions seeking direction to quash the new tender norms ignoring the mandate of getting a no-objection certificate from landowners to run Tasmac bars on a particular land.