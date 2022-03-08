Building plan approval validity extended to 8 years

The Urban and Housing Development Department issued a Government Order in this regard after amending Section 50 of Town and Country Planning Act.
Chennai: The State government increased the validity of planning approvals to eight years from the present five. The Urban and Housing Development Department issued a Government Order in this regard after amending Section 50 of Town and Country Planning Act. A few years ago, the government increased the validity period to five years from three years. With the new order, builders need not to renew planning approvals for eight years even if they are yet to start construction. “The new government order is an encouraging factor for the real estate industry. This will help the builders of multi-storey buildings more. Also, this makes it easier to get funds from financial institutions,” said S Ram Prabhu of Builders Association of India. The new amendment is applicable for the building approvals issued by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Directorate of Town and Country Planning, and also local bodies. If the construction is not completed even after eight years, the validity of the building plan approvals would lapse and builders should renew the approvals by paying applicable charges.
