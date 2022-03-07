Father-son duo found hanging in Koyambedu, suicide note retrieved

Chennai :

A senior citizen and his son were found hanging inside a house in Koyambedu on Sunday and a suicide note retrieved from the house said that they resorted to the extreme decision as there was nobody to take care of them.





The deceased identified as M Gangadharan (77) and G Gnanam (53) stayed at a house in Seemathamman Nagar.





Inquiries revealed that Gangadharan had heart related issues, while Gnanam was suffering from renal failure.





On Sunday night, their neighbour found the father-son dead inside the house and alerted police.





Koyambedu police rushed to the spot and retrieved their bodies and sent them for postmortem. While Gangadharan was found hanging from the ceiling and Gnanam hanged self from the window grill.





A suicide note retrieved from the house said that they decided to take their own lives since they did not have anybody to take care of them.





Koyambedu police have registered a case on the incident and further investigation is on.