EPS asks DMK government to pay loan waiver amount to cooperative banks

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK deputy coordinator alleged that the present government, which came to power, had issued an order for loan waiver only for 13.37 lakh people, who had pledged their jewels in various cooperative banks, against its earlier announcement of a total of 35.38 lakh beneficiaries.





"In continuance to that, the state government should have settled the amount to the banks, which have waived the jewel loan to the beneficiaries", he said. "Instead of doing this, the government has asked to spend the expenses through its deposit amount," he added.





The AIADMK leader claimed that due to non-payment, cooperative banks could not offer loans to cooperative societies for purchasing fertilizers and seeds for the farmers. "In addition, the banks could not also pay the matured fixed deposit amount to their customers and other routine works due to insufficient funds," he said adding that due to lack of funds employees of the cooperative banks were arguing with the customers, which leads to unnecessary confusion among both sides.





Palaniswami also claimed that despite several requests from the office of cooperative society, the State government is yet to pay the jewel waiver amount to the cooperative banks.





"Thefore, the government should pay the amount to about 4,450 cooperative banks, which waived the jewel loan and fullfil the request of the socities," he added.