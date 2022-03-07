Stalin lays foundation for International Furniture Park in Thoothukudi: Top highlights of project

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation for first of its kind International Furniture Park in Thoothukudi on Monday. While addressing, Stalin vowed to take forward Tamil Nadu to top in South Asia in terms of development and growth.





During the programme, the Chief Minister signed 14 MoUs worth Rs. 4,488 crore. The 14 companies once fully operational will provide jobs to over 15,103 persons.





Here are the highlights of the international furniture park:





1) 1,150 acre with plug n play infrastructure

2) Warehousing facilities

3) Integrated residential and social zones

4)Integrated testing & design laboratory

5)Business centres

6) Common training centres









The park is set up around 13km from Thoothukudi VOC port, 17 km from Thoothukudi airport and 132 km from Madurai international airport.









CM inaugurates India's first floating Solar plant in Thoothukudi.







