Prices of liquor in Tasmac go up: Check details here

Chennai :

The price of Tasmac liquor has gone up in Tamil Nadu from today, nearly two years after the government hiked the price before the pandemic.





Last time, the price liquor was raised on February 7, 2020, before Covid impact.





The hike takes effect with the store opening at 12 noon.





Accordingly, the price of ordinary varieties will be increased by Rs 10 per quarter at Tasmac liquor stores, Rs 20 for medium and high quality liquor. A medium bottle price has been hiked by Rs 20 per ordinary liquor and by Rs 40 for medium and high quality liquor.





The price of a full bottle has been raised by Rs 40 for normal varieties and by Rs 80 for medium and high quality liquor. The price of beer has been increased by 10 rupees.