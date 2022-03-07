146 researchers honoured on Research Day at SRMIST

Chennai :

A total of 146 researchers were presented with medals at the Research Day held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur.





Chief Guest Dr Nandini Kannan, Executive Director, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, honoured the researchers and released the CD of abstract on the occasion.





Present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Vice Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Pro VC (Medical) Dr Lt Col A Ravikumar, Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, COE Dr K Gunasekaran, other Directors and Deans.





Among those honoured was Dr Satyajit Mohapatra from SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH & RC) who brought in funding of Rs 1.6 crore. Dr Satyajit was also the Principle Investigator of the COVAXIN trial held at SRM MCH & RC. The hospital has recently opened a 5,000 square feet hi-tech research facility called the ‘SRM Centre for Clinical trials and Research.’





Dr Nandini said, “Science and technology should be used to bridge the gap in the society, including climate change.” She encouraged students to take up international collaborations. “Global challenges call for global collaborations and partnerships, bringing together the best and brightest scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs to work together,” she said. Vice Chancellor Dr Muthamizhchelvan said, “At SRMIST, Research Day was done to promote interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary learning among research scholars.” Presenting the research statistics he said that at SRMIST a lot of collaborative research is encouraged among faculty. He also urged students to submit quality papers.