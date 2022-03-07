7 held for alleged abduction, death of girl due to poisoning in Melur

Madurai :

The victim, a 17-year-old girl of Thumbaipatti village near Melur, was said to have been abducted and raped. However, Madurai SP V Baskaran said that a 29-year-old youth identified as Nagoor Hanifa, a key accused, eloped with the girl on February 14. The duo then travelled to Erode and Tirupur. Based on a complaint by Savari, victim’s mother, Melur police filed a ‘girl missing’ case on February 21. Learning that the police were looking for them, both of them contemplated suicide. However, Hanifa backtracked, but the girl ingested rat poison. She was rushed to a private hospital in Tirupur by Hanifa and later dropped back silently at her house in Melur. The girl succumbed to poison on Sunday. Angered by her death, her kin pelted stone at a bus and refused to accept body.