2 children killed, 7 injured in omni van-lorry collision in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

Police said around 10 persons identified as Ramachandran, 65, a painter, his wife Sarika, 55, their daughters R Ranjitha, 18 and R Akshaya, 14, Kanjanakumari, 50, Monish Kumar, 30, his wife Indhumathi, 26, their daughter Sanju Sree, 7, son Mithran, 5 and Nizar Ali, 35, all from the same neighbourhood in Erode, had gone to a temple and dargah in Kerala. While returning, Monish Kumar, who was behind the wheels, lost control and crashed into the lorry. KG Chavadi police sent the injured to private hospitals. However, Sanju Sree and Mithran succumbed to injuries. Except Nizar Ali, all others suffered injuries. Police have secured the truck driver Chinnasamy.