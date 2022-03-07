Mixed views on Thengumarahada relocation

Coimbatore :

“Villagers have expressed mixed views to the special committee as 50 per cent of people were ready for relocation, while the remaining was firm in their stand to stay back. But, those favouring relocation were made to believe through a false campaign that they would be rewarded with a huge financial package, if they move out. They may also change their stance once they know the reality,” said Suguna Manoharran, president of Thengumarahada Panchayat.





The Madras High Court appointed special committee comprising District Collectors as well as District Forest Officers (DFO) of Erode, Coimbatore and Nilgiris, Field Directors of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) convened a meeting on Sunday to record the opinion of villagers regarding relocation.





The president said that they have sought to know from the forest officials, if their village comes under buffer or core reserve forest area. “Also, we need to know if the government plans any relief package and livelihood options for those moving out. There have been no such assurances,” she claimed.





A few hundred people from a couple of hamlets in Thengumarahada panchayat participated in the daylong meeting. Villagers also claimed that they have learnt to co-exist with wild animals in the forest area and never remain a threat to wildlife.