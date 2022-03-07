Ranipet farmers warn of besieging Nemili taluk office

Vellore :

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam sources said, “nobody will be allowed to enter or leave the building during our siege, as only then will officials realise that we are serious in our endeavour to ensure that existing Samba season paddy stocks with farmers are procured by the TN Civil Supplies Corporation through DPCs.





The Sangam’s Ranipet district president CS Mani told DT Next “when a farmer who harvested his paddy applied online for the procurement date, he was told to bring it after 15 days. Where will he store the paddy in the meanwhile?” Another issue was that “most farmers who are above 50 years find it difficult to use the online method to register with DPCs,” a source revealed. Meanwhile, Sangam’s youth wing state president R Subash wrote to the Chief Secretary requesting action to open additional DPCs to procure all paddy stocks with farmers.





When asked TNCSC Vellore regional manager Raja said, “we aim to procure paddy for the current season (late samba) whereas farmers have stocks of last samba season paddy which turns black and hence is not procured.” When it was pointed that farmers were not at fault as the district administration failed to start promised DPCs two months ago, Raja had no answer. TNCSC Vellore DRM Vijayakumar said, “farmers will have no issues in registering online as all e-seva centre operators have been trained to perform it.” But he too had no answer why samba paddy not being procured. And so farmers are girding up for battle.