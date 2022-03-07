Tirupur police arrest 4 burglars from train in Maharashtra

Coimbatore :

The Tirupur police arrested a four member gang from north India on Sunday and recovered 3.25 kg of gold jewels, 28 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 15 lakh in cash.





On Thursday night, the burglars broke into the shop, owned by Jayakumar, 49, at KPN Colony and decamped with gold and other valuables. Jayakumar, who was residing with his family behind the shop, had shifted to another house in the nearby area to carry out repair works.





On receiving information, the Tirupur North police registered a case and scanned the images of CCTVs fixed in the neighbourhood. Police tracked the four accused to have boarded a train from Tirupur railway station to Chennai, where they took another train to Tripura.





Based on information given by Tirupur police, the RPF sleuths picked up the accused at Balharshah junction in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra. Checks revealed that they were in possession of stolen jewels and Rs 15 lakh in cash.





Police identified the accused as Makdab Alam, 37, Muhammed Sufan, 30, Batrul, 20 and Thilakas, 21, all hailing from different areas in Bihar. Therefore, a special team of police from Tirupur flew to Nagpur, took them into custody after obtaining a transfer warrant in court. The accused were being brought to Tirupur to hold further inquiries.