Mayiladuthurai, unlike in other health projects, lagging in COVID vax: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Though Mayiladuthurai district stands first in various medical schemes, the district has the least performance in vaccination against COVID-19 as people are hesitant to get vaccinated, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday after inspecting the government hospital in the district.





“We gave medical kits for more than 10 beneficiaries at Sirkali through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. We identified at least one lakh people where over 6,000 people are given medical kits for five different diseases,” said Subramanian.





Even though the district has the highest number of people who benefitted through this scheme, the vaccination performance is less where only 80 per cent of people got their first dose and 56 per cent inoculated for the second dose.





“People are hesitant, especially fishermen staying near the coastal areas. We urge the district collectors to prepare a list of those who are not vaccinated against COVID,” he added.





The Health Minister, who also inspected the facilities at Sirkali government hospital, said the CT scan which was inaugurated recently had been going well and a lot of people are benefitted from it. In addition, an ICU with an eight-bedded facility at a total cost of Rs one crore is to be completed soon.





He pointed out that more medical development projects will be announced during the state budget.





“A government hospital for Rs 46.50 crore with new structures, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) medical godown to be set up at Rs 6 crore, and many more medical facilities will be done here,” he said.