TN students in Sumy faced with essentials’ shortage

Chennai :

“There is a severe shortage of water and food supplies. We are forced to collect ice from streets and boil them for water and even that is not sufficient for daily work. We are not being able to go out as we keep hearing continuous bomb shellings and air strikes but there is no evacuation process in our city,” Pavitha, a fifth year medicine student in Sumy State University, told DT Next. After Kharkiv, Sumy is the worst affected city but there are still no signs of evacuation there. At present, the Indian Embassy is focussed on evacuating students from Kharkiv and Pisochyn. Pavithra said that there is no proper internet and power and contacting the Indian Embassy is a huge challenge for students.





Meanwhile, the delegation from the TN government headed by MP Tiruchy Siva interacted with students who were evacuated from Ukraine, at the Tamil Nadu house in Delhi and assured that they will be sent to Chennai on special flights. So far, 1,011 TN students have been evacuated. The State has allotted Rs 3.5 crore to the delegation for the evacuation process.