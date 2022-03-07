Girl from TN stays back for 2 days to travel with pet

Chennai :

In a similar story, a medical student from TN refused to leave without her dog and waited for two more days just to get her pet evacuated along with her.





Keerthana from Mayiladuthurai, who is a fifth year student at Uzhhorod National University, told reporters upon arrival at the city airport that she did not leave Ukraine even during the pandemic since she did not want to leave her pet, a Pekingese puppy, named Candy, alone. “I bought it (the pet) two years ago and did not return to India during COVID for it,” she said.





As soon as war broke out in Ukraine, senior students had made all arrangements in collaboration with the college management and embassy to send junior students home first. However, when Keerthana, decided to return, the flights allegedly did not allow her to board with her pet. So, she stayed back and looked for flights that accepted pets and finally boarded one.





“My friends too are bringing their pets from Ukraine in the next few flights. I thank the government for allowing our pets to travel with us when there is such a crisis situation,” she said. Keerthana was one of the 186 students who reached Chennai from Delhi in a special flight.