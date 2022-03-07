Review of TN schools with single-digit students soon

Chennai :

The survey details will be submitted by all district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) at a review meeting in Chennai likely to be held at the State headquarters this week.





“The authorities will also submit details of the schools that do not have even a single student,” a senior official from the School Education Department said, adding, “In 2019 -2020, more than 40 schools were found to not have a single student and those were converted into libraries.” The official said soon after receiving details, such schools might be merged with nearby institutions. “In 2019-20, about 1,500 schools had less than 10 students. This might have increased this year,” the official added.





Stating that the CEOs were also asked to provide details of students’ learning assessment, he said review for ensuring proper distribution of freebies for children in government and aided schools will also be discussed. He said as the number of pending court cases related to the School Education Department had crossed 10,000, a detailed plan will be held to reduce the number of legal issues. “Priority will be given to decrease the cases related to teachers,” he added.





Pointing out that steps to reconstruct damaged schools that were identified recently will also be discussed, official said, “Authorities will also focus on the pre-budget plan since the demands for grants for the School Education Department is likely to be scheduled in May this year.”





He said CEOs will also submit data on the additional admissions this year in government schools and the meeting would also prepare a schedule to retain all the students.