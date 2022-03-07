Party will protect Tamil race like sword and shield: Stalin

Chennai :

He said that his party will defend the Tamil land from the enemies of Tamil race like a sword and shield. Earlier, posting a message commemorating the anniversary of the formation of the first DMK government led by the party founder CN Annadurai on March 6, 1967, Stalin said, “It’s the day the DMK first formed a government led by Anna, the son of mother Tamil for the Tamils to flourish.” Floated in 1949, the DMK led by Anna had defeated the Congress and captured power in 1967. “How many tribulations, oppression and accusations? Overcame everything and achieved a lot with the love of Tamil Nadu people,” Stalin said, in a message posted on his official Twitter handle. “DMK will be the sword and shield defending Tamil land on the path laid by Thanthi Periyar, Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar,” he tweeted.