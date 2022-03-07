CPI seeks special law against honour killings

Chennai :

The court has convicted 10 accused, including the prime accused S Yuvaraj, founder of Theeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai, for abducting and murdering Gokulraj, an engineering graduate, belonging to scheduled caste in Namakkal district in 2015. Mutharasan said that after the youth was seen with a caste Hindu young woman at a temple, members of the caste outfit abducted Gokulraj and murdered him. The then DSP Vishnu Priya while investigating the case, committed suicide. Despite all the main witnesses turning hostile during trial, the court relied on the documentary evidence presented before it to convict the accused.





“CPI welcomes this verdict. The punishment given to the convicts should help reduce crimes, ” he said, appreciating the government’s additional special advocate BB Mohan for his efforts to get the conviction. “The case underscores the need for separate legislation to prevent honour killings. In view of this, the State Executive Committee of the CPI calls on the government to pass a law against honour killing in the forthcoming Assembly session itself, ” he demanded.