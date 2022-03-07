5 students from Ukraine reach home in Nellai, Thoothukudi safely

Madurai :

Srithar Harini, a third year MBBS student from Vinnytsia National Medical University, Ukraine and resident of Jothi Nagar, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, said several students, including herself often went into bunker whenever siren was on and the facilities were badly maintained. The war situation gave us a hard time for almost 10 days as there was panic buying and we did not have proper food, water and shelter, the girl said.





Only after crossing Ukraine border, proper shelter was provided for nearly 1,500 to 2,000 students in Romania. Braving the chill and snow, nearly 2,000 students waited for two days in a long queue along the Ukraine border to reach Romania. Every one hour, a batch of 50 students was taken by bus to reach safe destination in Romania. But, the bus stopped 8 km before reaching the destination as it could not access the route, they said recalling the ordeal.





“Carrying all baggage, sans hand gloves and proper clothes, we walked 8 km in severe cold,” Harini told DT Next. She thanked the Central and state for having helped them bring them back home safely. Much to their delight, the community in Romania took good care of them. After 10 days of unease in Ukraine, the students on reaching Delhi on Friday noon, had idli and dosas- which certainly tasted like a feast.





Her senior Divya Barathi Balamurugan, a 5th year student, from Kovilpatti, said if the situation calms down, she would continue her studies at Vinnytsia. “If the situation worsens further, the state should help us continue education here,” she requested.