PMK flays Union Water Minister for supporting Mekedatu project

Chennai :

PMK MP Anbumani on Sunday condemned Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat for his statement on the Mekedatu issue.





“The Union Minister’s statement supporting construction of Mekedatu dam is against the principles of federalism. When there are judgments about the Mekedatu issue by the Supreme Court and Cauvery Tribunal the statement of the Union Minister is unwarranted,” said Anbumani, in a statement.





Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, during his trip to Bengaluru while replying to the query of media, said that Mekedatu dam should be constructed and Centre is ready to facilitate talks between the two states. His reply came after Karnataka allotted Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project, in the budget this year.





Anbumani said that Karnataka government allocating funds and the Union Minister making a statement in favour of the dam are intended at the Karnataka Assembly elections. “Gajendra Singh Shekawat thinks that constructing a dam will solve the issue, but it is not. Centre should stop Karnataka from constructing dam illegally as the Supreme Court judgment and Cauvery Water Tribunal has made it clear that dam should not be constructed on Cauvery against the wishes of Tamil Nadu,” said Anbumani, who also urged the state not to go for talks and only legal battle should be carried out in the issue.