After 2 yrs of COVID, TN out of the woods, but has long way to go

Chennai :

Two years since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Tamil Nadu, the State has come a long way in managing the pandemic. With the third wave too ebbing, with cases coming down to around a couple of hundreds, the State can take pride in crossing the 10 crore doses milestone in its journey towards 100 per cent vaccination. Meanwhile, apart from the numbers the government bulletins put out, there were hundreds of hapless people out there, who lost their jobs and livelihoods or ended their lives unable to cope with stress and agony at the peak of pandemic days.





The TN health officials, whom DT Next spoke to, pointed out that the State’s overall seroprevalence has increased to 87 per cent. As far as vaccination was concerned, the first dose coverage was nearing 92 per cent, while 72 per cent of the eligible have received two doses. Stating that the situation still doesn’t allow us to drop the guard, they spoke on the challenges so far and preparedness against the virus in the days to come.





The highest number of daily cases during the first wave was 6,993 on July 27, 2020, and about 127 daily deaths was the highest number of deaths recorded on August 15, 2020. The officials said that the major challenge during the first wave was the lack of infrastructure as the policymakers in the department, hospitals and even the health workers were not prepared for the pandemic. “We had to take several steps such as lockdown and other restrictions to streamline and ramp up the facilities,” said Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan.









Covid19 statistics in Tamil Nadu





The second wave saw the highest number of daily cases so far and peaked at 36,184 cases on May 21, 2021. The deaths due to infection also increased significantly, with the highest in a day being recorded at 493. “The oxygen demand during the second wave was a new factor. While there is adequate availability of oxygen now, it took a while to install oxygen concentrators and oxygen generation plants,” he pointed out.





The Omicron variant of coronavirus hit the State in January this year and about 30,744 was the highest number of daily cases during the third wave. However, the deaths reduced considerably, mainly due to vaccination and reportedly milder nature of the Omicron variant. “We anticipated that the third wave will witness more number of daily cases, about 1.4 lakh a day when compared to the second wave, as the national numbers were expected to be around 14 lakh cases daily. The focus needs to be more on the vaccination,” he said.





With the fourth wave anticipated in June 2022, the Health officials stress on awareness, self-regulation and change in behaviour. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said the Health Department will keep continuing the fever surveillance activities. The trends of COVID both nationally and internationally will be monitored closely. “Though the adherence to public safety measures has gotten better, there is more scope for improvement. As the cases decline, people tend to neglect prevention measures. Meanwhile, we will keep an eye on the trends of COVID-19 cases nationally and internationally,” added Dr Selvavinayagam.





The vaccination drive is a significant step in preventing the spread. However, officials pointed out that with the initial vaccine hesitancy and delay in getting the second dose administered, booster dose administration remains a challenge.





Dr Vinay Kumar, State Immunisation Officer said the health department is undertaking several measures to encourage more people to get vaccinated and mega camps have been an important contributing factor. He said the rising numbers due or overdue for the second dose is a concern and there is a need to encourage booster dose administration at the special camps.