VO Chidambaranar Port Trust renamed

VO Chidambaranar Port Trust, Thoothukudi has been renamed as VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, as per a notification published in the Gazette of India, dated January 31, 2022. Accordingly, the port shall be governed under the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021, a statement said.

