50-yr-old auto driver murdered near Periyar bus stand in Madurai

Madurai :

The murdered victim has been identified as Ramachandran of Thideer Nagar. Sadayandi, the victim’s neighbour, who’s also an auto driver, committed the crime after he strongly objected to an inter-caste marriage between her daughter and son of the victim, happened out of love. The couple had recently eloped. Meanwhile, the newly wedded couple took asylum at Thideer Nagar police station. When parents, who grew discontent, of the couple were counseled by the police, the frustrated Sadayandi said he no longer wanted her daughter and left the station. But, his counterpart Ramachandran accepted the couple and ensured safety for them. Enraged over this, Sadayandi, who hid a machete, followed Ramachandran, before hacking him to death. Later, Sadayandi was arrested based on a complaint, sources said.



