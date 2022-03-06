Rs 1.8 cr land belonging to Srirangam temple retrieved from encroacher

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, 70 cents of land owned by Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple is located at truck road near Thiruvanaikoil here and the temple administration was informed that around six cents of land has been encroached by an individual from the locality. The individual had also erected fencing around the particular piece of land. On Saturday, a team of officials led by Joint Commissioner Marimuthu and temple advocate Srinivasan rushed to the spot along with police and removed the fencing with poclain machines. The market value of the particular piece of land is said to be Rs 1.80 crore. Temple administration has lodged a complaint with the police.