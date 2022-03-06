Thirumanur Jallikattu: 30 injured, 1 bull dead

Thiruchirapalli :

Thirty persons were injured in the Thirumanur jallikattu, a popular event of Ariyalur district, held on Saturday. Among the injured, four were said to be in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Ariyalur and Thanjavur Medical college hospitals. A bull died after hitting another bull.





Thirumanur village used to hold jallikattu to mark the Maasi Maham celebrations. Since this year, the urban local body poll was held during that time, the traditional sport was postponed to March 5.





As per the revised schedule, the jallikattu event was held on Saturday after the presentation of ‘seer’ (gifts) from the Thirumanur Kailasanathar temple by residents of Thirruvenganur village to the vadivasal. Subsequently, the Ariyalur collector P Ramana Saraswathi flagged off the event and the temple bull was released first.





Thereafter, 600 bulls from Ariyalur, Jayankondam, Perambalur, Vriddachalam, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Tiruchy were released one after the other and as many as 250 tamers, who were divided into five groups. took on the bulls.





The ogranisers were keen on ensuring safety of all. Despite their efforts, as many as 30 persons sustained injuries. Nallappan(75) from Varanavasi was rushed to Ariyalur medical college hospital, while Jeenath (25) from Thirumanur, Prabhu (27) from Kolviladi in Thanjavur, Priyan (22) from Palli Agraharam were rushed to Thanjavur medical college hospital.





Meanwhile, a bull, which was released from vadivasal returned within a few minutes, accidentally hit another one. owned by Babu from Tiruchy, and died on the spot.