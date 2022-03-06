Next vax camp to target 2nd dose candidates, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

At least 1.30 crore is due for the second dose of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, so this 23rd mega vaccination camp aims to inoculate those who have not taken their second dose,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday.





He pointed out that around 98 percent of people received the first dose of vaccine in Chennai. “Though the state arranges mega vaccination camp every week targeting 100 percent of inoculation in Tamil Nadu. Still over 1.30 crore of people is yet to get their second dose of the COVID vaccine. This vaccination camp aims to vaccinate those people,” said Ma Subramanian.





“Also, the health secretary instructed district collectors to take line lists of those who are yet to get their second dose. Though the 23rd mega vaccination camp was announced in a short time, we are expecting more people to get vaccinated against COVID,” he added.





The Chennai Corporation arranges at least 1,600 camps every week, and 98 percent of people have received a single dose. “More than 55.30 lakh people are eligible for COVID vaccination in Chennai City, of which over 54 lakh got their first jab that is 98 per cent. And 79 per cent vaccinated for the second dose,” said Subramanian.





Meanwhile, the minister stated that so far 500 students returned from Ukraine. After all the students arrived in Tamil Nadu, according to the National Medical Board guidelines the state government will take steps accordingly.