Thirumavalavan renews call for direct mayoral election

Chennai :

Thirumavalavan, who introduced his newly elected civic chiefs (and deputy chiefs) to the CM at DMK headquarters on Saturday morning, told media at Anna Arivalayam that the “emotional and highly mature” statement of Stalin demonstrated his leadership and optimised his stature.





Attempting to dismiss ‘indiscipline’ of DMK rebels as a usual one during civic polls, which takes place “on basis of area, caste, religion, individual popularity and economy more than party, symbol, leadership and policy”, Thiruma said, “No one can deny that this happens in every civic poll. Hence, VCK has been insisting from start that elections for chairmanship of civic councils should be held directly.”





“Even now, we are requesting (the CM) to bring suitable amendments or enact new legislation to facilitate direct elections for civic heads, ” he added. Reiterating that DMK workers had extended full cooperation to ensure election of VCK candidates unopposed in many places, Thiruma said, “interest of alliance is paramount and public confidence in alliance was main reason for the victory.





Parrying another query on DMK excesses, he said, “Let bygones be bygones. Whatever happens hereafter shall be good.” Reacting to a specific question on Nellikuppam municipal chairman election, he said, “I have presented my views to the CM and minister EV Velu regarding Nellikuppam municipality. We will resolve it amicably.”





Thiruma’s attempt to downplay DMK excess comes amid rumours that the DMK leadership was offended by his critique on the issue. “Shortly after the CM issued statements, rebel DMK candidates started resigning. But, statements made by them (allies) still remain in the public domain. Can irritation caused by alliance leaders’ be undone. Our leadership was not impressed,” a DMK senior said, before conceding that Thiruma had visited Arivalayam after realising that CM was unimpressed by criticism which could have been resolved privatly.