Urban civic poll results have intensified infighting in AIADMK, says O Raja

Chennai :

Talking to reporters at Periyakulam, Raja, who has been expelled from AIADMK for meeting V K Sasikala at Tiruchendur on Friday, said the dual leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam for AIADMK is under trouble now as differences have cropped up between them. AIADMK has ceased to function as a coherent political party. The duo seldom bothered about the cadre, who would for sure dethrone them soon.





The AIADMK with all its might would go into the hands of Sasikala, whom he regarded as an able leader to be at the helm, soon. Sasikala should lead AIADMK from the front for the good of the party. But my brother OPS was not aware of the meeting, Raja said. Attributign the debacle of the AIADMK in the urban civic polls to the lack of unity among leaders and cadre, he said whether the factions led by EPS and OPS accept the leadership of Sasikala is not a matter, because the cadre accept her leadership.





Both Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran had already been in top posts in the party. To a query, he replied that no one was empowered to expel him from the party.





A few days ago, a resolution calling for the merger of AIADMK with AMMK passed at a meeting led by OPS at Periyakulam, Theni district, stoked political controversy in the state.