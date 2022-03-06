Class 10, 12 syllabus to be completed by March, revision tests in April: Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Chennai :

Class 10 and 12 syllabus portions will be completed by March end and revision tests will be held ahead of the board exams in April, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday.





After garlanding the statue of his grandfather, DMK icon Anbil P Dharmalingam on his 29th death anniversary, Poyyamozhi told reporters that students appearing for board exams need not be scared or nervous as the State government has been initiating all sorts of schemes to ensure the exams proceed smoothly. He urged the students to write the exams with ample mental peace as all possible arrangements and preparations are being made for their sake.





“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, syllabi portions have been reduced for all students, especially those appearing for the board exams. The Department has instructed schools to complete the portions by March end and ready the students for the revision tests which are scheduled from the month of April,” the Minister said.





The Minister later distributed medical assistance and scholarships to beneficiaries and computers to schools through the Anbil trust.





Earlier, Ministers KN Nehru and Poyyamozhi, Mayor Mu Anbalagan and DMK functionaries garlanded the statue of Anbil Dharmalingam near Kalaignar Arivalayam here.