CM Stalin to chair 3-day meet of officials from March 10

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a three-day meeting of District Collectors, Police and Forest Department officers from March 10.





During the meeting, which would be attended by Ministers, the CM will review the status of GOs issued for 80% of the 1,704 announcements made by the government during the last 10 months. The announcements include those made during the Governor’s address and under rule 110 of the State Assembly by the Chief Minister and the cabinet ministers during the budget debate. A release issued by the government stated that the meeting has been organised for the CM to analyse the efficacy and status of various welfare schemes implemented under the announcements.





For the first time, Forest officers would attend the meeting and apprise the CM of the schemes being implemented by their department. He would also ascertain the requirements of the people through the Collectors so that the government could conceive relatable schemes.





CM chairs cabinet meet





Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday chaired a meeting of the State cabinet at the Secretariat. The ensuing budget, status of key schemes being implemented by the DMK regime was discussed. The implementation of the gold loan waiver scheme and Rs 1,000 monthly fund for home makers, were the main topics of focus.