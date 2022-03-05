'Anti-party activities': AIADMK sacks O Raja, others day after meeting Sasikala

Chennai :

A statement from the AIADMK headquarters signed by OPS and EPS announced the dismissal of more than a dozen people from the AIADMK for anti-party activities. The statement featuring the name of O Raja asked the party cadres not to have any truck with sacked party workers. However, the statement did not elaborate on the reasons for suspending the party workers.





It may be noted that the AIADMK district in Theni a few days ago passed a resolution seeking the party high command to consider re-induction of Sasikala and others back into the party. This is the second time, Raja sacked from the party for anti party activities.





In another statement, the AIADMK which faced a drubbing in the recently held civic polls also stripped off the party posts of more than 30 members in the past 48 hours for working in favour of the ruling DMK candidates and not supporting the candidature of the AIADMK candidates fielded in the indirect polls.





“Fresh confusions had started in the party due to two reasons, first the severe loss in the February 19 local body polls and the second the lack of communication between party leaders EPS and OPS,” said an AIADMK leader admitting that difference of opinions had started creeping into the party. However, all these issues are regular events and will be sorted out soon.