Dalit youth Gokulraj murder case: Court convicts 10 out of 17 accused

Chennai :

Gokul Raj , an engineering graduate, who was reportedly in love with a girl from a caste Hindu community, was murdered and his body was found abandoned on a railway track in Tiruchengode on June 24, 2015. The murder triggered widespread protests by Dalit outfits demanding stern action against such honour killings.





Following investigations, police arrested as many as 17 persons, including Yuvaraj, on charges of masterminding the murder.





Vishnupriya , the then Deputy SP of Tiruchengode division in Namakkal district, who was investigating the sensational murder case of Gokulraj, was found hanging in her quarters on September 18, 2015. She had allegedly taken the extreme step unable to withstand the pressure from senior police officials.





The 2015 case transferred to CB-CID. Initially the case was tried in Namakal PDJ court, where 72 witnesses were examined, and was shifted to special court in Madurai in May 2019, sources said