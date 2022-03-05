Editorial - Stalin69: A case of graceful maturing

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently hit a milestone as he turned 69. As part of the ongoing celebrations, national leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah and Pinarayi Vijayan, graced the launch of Stalin’s autobiography, ‘One Among You’. The gathering was a show of strength, and symbolic of Stalin’s rising clout in national politics. The head of the ruling party carries the weight of DMK’s illustrious legacy shaped by his father, and erstwhile patriarch, late M Karunanidhi. Stalin has the distinction of being one of the oldest candidates in the State’s history to assume the CM’s office.





But age is just a number, as he has proved over the last nine months that he’s a leader who is both active and engaged. Whether it was dealing with the fallout of COVID that greeted him upon his appointment, or addressing the concerns of citizens battered by adverse weather events in the State, or even making surprise visits to traffic control rooms at midnight, Stalin was there in the thick of the action, exhibiting the agility of leaders half his age. His bicycling jaunts on ECR and workouts at the gym have also reinforced this image of a youthful and progressive leader. Holding counsel at his residence at Gopalapuram, Anna Arivalayam and Secretariat, Stalin has been working round the clock since he assumed office. Remarkably, he has kept his partymen together, in spite of the patriarch’s absence, which speaks volumes of his leadership. This is in contrast to how AIADMK’s fortress crumbled in the aftermath of the passing of party Supremo J Jayalalithaa. The party now faces breakaway clans vying for complete control of the Dravidian unit.





Stalin seems to have matured into a politician who is keeping his friends and enemies closer than before. When trading barbs with former CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy, Stalin has referred to his close association with the AIADMK founder MGR, who Stalin said was a ‘Periyappa’ of sorts to him. And despite being disappointed on account of AIADMK’s initial refusal to grant M Karunanidhi a burial spot on Marina Beach, a tussle which was eventually resolved by the intervention of the Madras High Court, Stalin did not hold a grudge against the Opposition. When doubts regarding the possible closure of Amma canteens were expressed, Stalin obliged to continue them. A similar treatment was meted out to defectors like Ku Ka Selvam, a legislator who joined the BJP camp. His return to the DMK fold was an innocuous affair sans bad blood. On the same lines, critics of Stalin and former AIADMK men Senthil Balaji and Sekar Babu, who joined DMK were rewarded with rich portfolios.





Not everything has been smooth sailing for the DMK Chief, as there are several aspects of poll promises listed in DMK’s election manifesto that are far from fruition. It took Stalin quite some time to gauge the actual position of TN’s coffers. A white paper released last year said that in 2020-2021, the State’s revenue deficit was Rs 61,320 crore or 3.16% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is beyond the permissible limit of 3%. So, measures like offering free travel for women in buses and relaxed old age pension norms place a massive burden on the exchequer.





What has been revelatory is how Stalin has been slowly shaping himself into a leader of national relevance – whether it’s the push against enforcing NEET, and the three language policy of the NEP 2020, or even the formation of All India Federation for Social Justice, which aims at countering the communally divisive narratives percolating India’s politics. While it is premature to assume such alliances and wishlists will take off as per Stalin’s desire, what is evident is that Stalin is building himself a legacy, similar to that of his predecessor, which will in turn ensure the longevity of the DMK.



