100 svgn, Rs 12L lifted from Lalgudi home

Thiruchirapalli :

Kamalam (58), a resident from Nerunjilakudi near Manthurai in Lalgudi own NS Kalyanamandapam at Manthurai. Police said, on February 24, Kamalam along with her family members went to stay in a house in Annamalai Nagar in Tiruchy. On Thursday night when they returned they found that the back door of the house broken. She found the almirah open and 100 sovereign jewels, 15 kg silver and cash of Rs 12 lakh missing. Tiruchy SP Sujit Kumar visited the spot and ordered formation of three special teams to nab culprits.