High Court directs state govt to stop cattle grazing in forest areas

Chennai :

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state Forest Department not to allow cattle growers to take their domestic animals into the forest areas for grazing.





The bench, consisting of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Thirumurugan, a resident of Ramanathapuram. The petitioner sought direction to the state to restrict cattle-rearing people from taking their animals into the forests in Megamalai, Theni district.





The petitioner submitted that there is regular cattle grazing inside these forest areas which leads to degradation of the forests.





“Rampant illegal cattle grazing in forests of Theni district leads to habitat loss for wildlife, which furthermore leads to devastating human-wildlife conflict,” the petitioner added.





On recording the submissions, the bench directed the state to pass orders restraining movement of domestic animals for grazing inside the forests.





Besides, the court has pointed out its recent direction of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to prevent illegal activities in the western ghats. “CBI has appointed four officers, including Superintendent of Police Nirmala Devi, DSPs Santhosh Kumar and Akash Kumar. The state has named TN forest training college principal Raj Mohan and Vaigai Dam Anti-Naxal squad Additional Superintendent Mohan Navas to the team. Kerala government has named its officer,” the judges observed. The matter has been posted to March 17, 2022.